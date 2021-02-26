Chadwick Herman Coffey Jr., 56 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Coffey officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Coffey is survived by his wife, Shirley Coffey; sons, Tim (Brandi) Coffey and Justin (Ebonii) Coffey; daughters, Barbara (Shawn) Smith, Sheila (Larry) Olinger, Joyce Gold and Barbara (Shannon) Hinkle; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Walker; sister, Sherry Lynn Hodges and uncle, Gary (Joyce) Hammonds.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chadwick Herman Lloyd Coffey Sr.; mother, Barbara Jane Hammonds and grandson, Bentley Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.