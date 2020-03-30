Eulene Gilley, 81 of Dutton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held on Monday, March 31, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with Brian Sutton officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
Mrs. Gilley is survived by her son, Trent Gilley (Vickie) of Dutton; daughter, Jan Robinson (Mike Dean) of Dutton; brother, Byron Samples (Lynette) of Dutton; sister, Diane Webb (Jerry) of Hollywood; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Gilley; parents, Curtis and Martha Samples; son, Rickey E. Gilley and great-grandson, Cason Bill Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local charity in memory of Mrs. Eulene Gilley.