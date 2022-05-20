William “Bill” David Tiffin Sr., 88 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away May 16, 2022. Bill was born Nov. 28, 1933 to Leon and Fannie Tiffin of Scottsboro.
Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Emily M. Cribb; sons, William David Tiffin Jr. and Lincoln William Tiffin; stepchildren, James Adam Cribb (Maria) and Julie Denise Keiling (Scott); grandchildren, Kellie Paige Hunter (Marlen), Brittany Dawn Tiffin, Kate Eva Keiling, Boone Layla Keiling and Isla Adelaide Cribb and great grandson, Walker Raiford Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon; his mother, Fannie and his sister, Mary McClendon.
Bill was a native of Scottsboro, where he graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1951. He attended Auburn University his freshman year in college and completed his undergraduate studies at Birmingham-Southern College.
Upon receiving a scholarship to Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, he completed his Master’s Degree in Theology in 1956.
Bill was the minister for several Methodist churches in Central Florida before beginning his lifelong connection to Gainesville, Florida when he was assigned the leadership role at Trinity United Methodist Church.
After serving as the church’s minister from 1969 through 1974, Bill began a successful career in real estate which included teaching real estate classes throughout Central and South Florida.