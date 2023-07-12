Charles Michael Proctor, 70 of Mud Creek, passed away on June 29, 2023.
He left behind his wife Vonda B. Proctor, Sons Charles Bryant Proctor, and Joshua Lee (Amanda) Proctor, grandsons Daniel Ramsey (Jessica) Proctor, and Kolten Lee Proctor, granddaughter Savannah Marie White, a great-grandson Gunner Bowen Proctor, and one uncle, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his father Charles Edward Proctor, mother Alma Dean Proctor, and sister Margaret Ann Derrick.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home.