Faye Shelton Franks departed this life Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 11 months and 28 days.
She was born in Scottsboro July 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Fred and Annie Hoge Shelton. On Nov. 9, 1962, she united in marriage to Tommy Jack Franks, who survives.
Faye lead a productive life and retired as a teacher from Hardin County Board of Education. All of her many years of teaching meant so much to the community of Whites. She was there at every function helping in every way.
All the while raising four kids and taking care of Tom. Faye was involved in working with the election commission and was always involved in fundraising for the school.
She was an excellent and creative seamstress, known for making masterpieces with little girls dresses. Faye was a member of Abrams Chapel United Methodist Church and was very involved in church activities. She is deeply loved by her family.
Faye is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tommy Jack Franks of Savannah, Tennessee; children, Donna Holloway and her husband Terry of Adamsville, Tennessee, Greg Franks and his wife Jeanne of Savannah, Tennessee, Stacy Franks and his wife Christa of Stantonville, Tennessee and Leta Bingham of Saltillo, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway, Jacob Holloway, Bethany Holloway, Jackson Franks and his wife Janna, Adam Franks, Jonah Franks and his wife Nicole, Ethan Luck and his wife Delana, Nick Franks, Terry Bingham and Jessica Bingham; great grandchildren, Briley, Charlie, Emma, Leo and Jamie and a sister, Linda Selby and her husband Junior of Scottsboro.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeff Bingham.