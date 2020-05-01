Timothy “Tim” C. Howton, of Rainbow City, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Tim was a 1969 graduate of Berry High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Alabama.
This loving husband and father was a man of many words. Whether at his business of 35 years, Howton’s Tax Service, or in his personal life, Tim made friends with everyone immediately. He engaged in conversations with anyone about Alabama football, the woods (hunting, fishing, camping, etc.), or his love of his babies who knew him simply as Gramps.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, James Curtis Howton; mother, Lela Mae Frost Howton; mother-in-law, Amye Lindsey Burgay and fathers-in-law, Charles Daniel Lindsey and James Burgay.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Lindsey Howton; daughter, Lindsey Howton Johnson (Travis); son, T.C. Howton (Whitney); grandchildren, Lucas, Lillian and Aaron; sisters, Pat Lewis (Kenneth) and Wanda Moore (Tommy); brothers-in-law, Larry Lindsey (Chris) and David Lindsey (Rosemary); sister-in-law, Charlotte Fowler; nieces, nephews; great nieces; great nephews; chosen children, Johnathan Cassidy, Carrie McNair and Dan Laan and hunting buddies, Gary Frost, Danny Duck and Don Helms.
The Howtons wish to express their thanks to the medical staff at Gadsden Regional ICU and Encompass Home Health.
A memorial service will be held when social distancing is no longer recommended.