Bro. Buster McCulley, 89 of Hollywood, passed away on April 9, 2020 at his home.
The graveside service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Hope Cemetery in New Hope, Tennessee, officiated by Jerry Tatham and Tim McCulley. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
William Henry “Buster” was the son of the late Robert Henry and Ida Susie Miller McCulley, boron on May 3, 1930 in Dade County, Georgia.
Buster was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a Baptist preacher and evangelist for 65 years, serving congregations in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He was currently a member of Bible Baptist Church.
Buster is survived by his wife, Faye Venable McCulley; children, Faron (Kathleen) McCulley, Brenda Stewart and Timothy (Debra) McCulley; grandchildren, Jody (GT) Miller, Derek (Jennifer) Johnson, Aaron (Candice) McCulley and Andrea McCulley; great-grandchildren, Annie Beth Miller, Henry Miller, Colton McCulley and Kendall McCulley; brothers, Freddie (Shirley) McCulley and Ralph (Mary Ruth) McCulley and other relatives.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Peoples McCulley and grandson, Andrew Henry McCulley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Born Again Broadcast, P.O. Box 5, Hollywood, AL 35752.
