Gracie M. Ledwell was born in Stevenson on Dec. 31, 1942 and passed peacefully away at her home in Scottsboro on Aug. 21, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Hollywood Baptist Church, where she enjoyed teaching classes. She spent most of working life as a caregiver and continued as a caregiver to her family.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing. She was a woman of faith and showed God’s Love every day through her kindness to all.
She is survived by her mother, Beuna Jernigan; brother, Robert Jernigan; sister, Margaret (Roger) Hinkle; daughters, Lisa (Rodney) McCutchen and Lisa (Brad) Healy; grandchildren, Stephanie Ledwell, Jon (Amanda) McCutchen, Nicole (Keith) Pearson, Colin Ledwell and Kacey Golden and great grandchildren, Madison Fletcher, Drayden Doss, Jaxon McCutchen, Austin (Savannah) Carroll, Kayla Carroll and Cohen Pearson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Jernigan; husband, Jessie Kenneth Ledwell Sr.; daughters, Melanie and Kathy; son, Jessie Kenneth Ledwell Jr.; brothers, Andy, Larry, Sammy and Willard Jernigan and sister, Joe Talley.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Shiflett and Rev. Jon McCutchen officiating. Burial followed at Pace Cemetery in Boxes Cove.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.