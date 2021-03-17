Deborah Burgess, 69 of Section, passed away March 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Corinth Cemetery.
Mrs. Burgess is survived by her husband, Julion Burgess; daughter, Melanie (Kevin) Waldrop; granddaughters, Holli (Tyler) Knight and Abigail Waldon; sister, Linda Carol (Tom) Mullaney and brothers, William Hollis Johnson, David Keith Johnson and Michael Dean (Lynette) Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Thomas “Bubba” Burgess; mother, Jocelyn Dean Johnson and father, William Hollis Johnson Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.