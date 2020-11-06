Harold Reed, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Mr. Reed served his country in the U.S. Army and was combat wounded in the Vietnam War.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Reed is survived by his wife, Dorothy Reed; daughters, Tanya (Brian) Caudillo and Teresa Reed; son, John (Lisa) Reed; grandchildren, Miranda Cozelos, Brandy Brown, Kendall White, Kortnie Toth and John Reed Vandiver; multiple great grandchildren; sister, Christine Schmidt and brother, Billy Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Ruby Reed.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.