Jackie Franks, 59 of Woodville, gained his angel wings at home with his wife by his side.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1961 to parents, German and Buna Mae Franks. Jackie was a lifetime resident of Woodville and town councilman. He worked for Dean & Son Plumbing for 33 years.
Jackie loved a lot of things in life: his family, Auburn football, deer hunting, Talladega, grilling for family and friends, his truck, mowing his yard, and making jokes, but in the end, he would want to be remembered for his love for the Lord. He attended Bible Baptist Church.
In September 2018, during a chemo treatment, his heart stopped, and he got a glimpse of his Heavenly home. He shared with people what the Lord had done for him and said, “There is something out there.”
He fought cancer for two and a half years. Recently, he was praying for God to take him home.
He is survived by his of over 30 years, Sharon Franks; daughter, Jacqueline Franks (James); grandsons, Christian Franks and Samuel Knopps; brother, Tommy (Tracy) Franks; niece, Hanna (Justin) Rutherford; nephews, Tyler Franks and Trey Jones; great nephews, Beau and Cooper Rutherford; father and mother in law, Glenn and Ruby Swafford; brother-in-law, Roy (Sandra) Swafford; special cousin, Della Hall; special friends, Ronald Goin and Tracey Hinken and a host of friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, German and Buna Mae Franks and grandparents, Sam Jack and Gladys Wright and Robert and Dicie Franks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clearview Cancer Institute or Alliance Cancer Care. The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the care he received.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. James Jeffery and Frankie Osmer officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ronald Goin, Roy Swafford, Trey Jones, Justin Rutherford, “Pookie” Chris Osmer and Eddie Bates. Honorary pallbearers were Christian Franks, Samuel Knopps, Tyler Franks and co-workers of Dean & Son Plumbing.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.