Joseph Richards, 69 of Henagar, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Updated: November 5, 2020 @ 8:48 am
