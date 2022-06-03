Hugh Thomas Kirby Jr., 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Hugh was the station manager and DJ at WROS for many years. He was known as the catfish man on Boy Scout Road.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Mike Stenson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Hugh is survived by his daughters, Tonia Kay Kirby Newman and Tamara Kirby; son, Tommy Kirby; grandchildren, Aaron Newman, Gabriel Newman and Nicole Johnson and great grandchild, Carter Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Thomas Kirby Sr. and Rose Kirby.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.