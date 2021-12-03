Charity Lewis Fister, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Hayden Long officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Charity is survived by her children, Jonathan (Wendy) Fister, Clayton Fister, Jennifer (TJ) Bradford, Crystal (Jimmy) Butler, Sandra (Jody) Brandon, Jessica Fister and Joshua Fister and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Fister and son, Michael Fister.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.