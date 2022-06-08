Hunter McCrary, 16 of Stevenson, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Hunter was a student at North Jackson High School and Ernest Pruett School of Technology (EPCOT), played for the North Jackson Chiefs and was the proud owner of McCrary Lawn Care.
He is survived by his parents, Chad and Crystal McCrary; brother, Jordan Eakin; special brother, Jayden Eakin; grandmothers, Susan Harbin and Jean McCrary; aunt, Melissa (Jason) Bowen; uncle, Mike (Stefanie) McCrary; cousins, Oakleigh Bowen and Landon McCrary; a host of family, friends, church family, teammates and classmates and special friend and employee of McCrary Lawn Care, Cole Smith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Foy McCrary and Gerald Harbin and aunt, Melinda McCrary.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson. Burial followed in the Mount Carmel Cemetery with David Talley officiating.