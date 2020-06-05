Edd Wade, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2020. Edd worked as a foreman for over 26 years at Lozier Corp. until November 1999.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hytop Holiness Church with Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Mr. Wade will lie-in-state at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. Wade is survived by his wife, Helen Wade; sons, Greg (Teena) Wade, Kevin (Idalia) Wade and Scott (Amy) Wade; daughter, Carla Wade; grandchildren, Zach Wade, Anthony Fernandes, Heather (Brandon) Warner, Amber (Lee) Petty, Kayla Thomas, LaTosaha (Ryne) Henderson, Krissy Wade, Deva Wade, Bailey Wade, Austin Wade and Taylor Bradford; great-grandchildren, Allison Wade, Mikyle Gilliam, Nattalie Gilliam, Madison Warner, Trevero Childress, Alexia Kelly, Skyla Wade, Chloe Henderson, Slayton Roberts, Gabriel Petty, Asher Petty, Abby Thomas, Peyton Thomas and Avery Thomas; brother, Hugh Clay “Hook” (Margaret) Wade; sisters, Faye Medlen and Bonnie (Doug) Kilpatrick and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Namon Curtis and Della Mae Wade; brother, Namon Wade, Jr. and sisters, Ruby Wade and Betty Walls.