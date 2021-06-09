Alvie Jess Parker, 99 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hytop Holiness Church with Shirley Byrum, Barry Birdsong and James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial will follow in the Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. Parker will lie in state on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service, at the church.
Mr. Parker is survived by his son, Alford Wayne Parker of New Hope; daughters, Dorothy Smedley (Tommy) of Hytop and Ellen Couch (Charles) of Hytop; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Parker; daughters, Marie Smedley and Mildred Tobeck; son, Martin Parker; parents, Jess and Minnie Parker; grandson, Jerry Hoskins and granddaughter, Heather Utter.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.