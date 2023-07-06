Mrs. Pamela Jean Justice, 73, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5-8 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, in the Chapel of Rudder Funeral Home, beginning at 2 p.m. Pamela was a cake decorator for 15 years with Walmart. She will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by husband of 55 years, Eddie Justice; daughters, Stacey Baize (Timothy), Edie Baker; son, Jason Justice (Heather); brother, Hogan P Wilson (Carla); sister, Sheila Sajdera (Erv); grandchildren, Sara Goerner, Emily Goerner, Mary Beth Baize, Ashley Baker, Patrick Baker (Ivey), Jonathan Baker, Samuel Baker, Caitlynn Justice; great grandchildren, True Hocket, Lizzie Goerner, Julian Havis, Aaliyah Evans, Audrey Smith, Issabella Teller, Michael Teller, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hogan P. and Edith Wilson.