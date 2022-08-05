Martha Ann Hughes, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and bridge club.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

