Martha Ann Hughes, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and bridge club.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, beginning at 12 noon until time of service.
Martha is survived by her son, John Hughes (Alonna); daughter-in-law, Rachel Cook; stepdaughter, Lane Pugh (Lee); grandchildren, John Brooks Hughes Jr., Carey L. Vallone, Brady Hughes, Riley Hughes, Mary Cook and Lydia Cook; great grandchildren, Aiden Hughes, Claire Vallone and Ella Hughes; brother, Tom McClendon; cousins, Jim McClendon, Tommy McClendon and Ted McClendon and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carey S. Hughes Sr.; son, Carey S. Hughes Jr. and parents, Brooks and Lucille McClendon.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
