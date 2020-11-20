Staci Hairston Youngkin, loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend to many, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 following a courageous three-year battle with colon cancer.
Staci was born on April 27, 1968 to Peggy Brown Hairston and James D. Hairston.
She entered the world weighing less than three pounds, but she had a spirit within her to thrive. Staci graduated from Section High School in 1986 and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.
Staci married Matt Youngkin on Oct. 11, 1997, and they welcomed Cole Michael Youngkin in October 2003.
While Staci was artistic and loved design, she found her calling in the medical community where she worked for Dr. Kaufman in Huntsville for 20 plus years and, most recently, with the McMillion Medical Group as the billing and insurance specialist.
Staci’s pride and joy was her son, Cole. She enjoyed supporting him at his Whitesburg Christian Academy football games, especially the band concerts.
Staci loved spending time at the beach and shopping. She treasured her friends and enjoyed dining with them at great restaurants.
Staci is survived by her son, Cole Youngkin; her father, James D. Hairston (Kathy Hairston); her mother, Peggy Brown Locklear (Herb Locklear); her brothers, Scottie Hairston and Damon Locklear; nephew, Triston Hairston; niece, Peyton Hairston; nephew Dravon Locklear and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.
The family gives a heartfelt thank you to Staci’s co-workers and friends and Comfort Care Hospice for loving and caring for Staci.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Little officiating. Burial followed at New Canaan Cemetery.