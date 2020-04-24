Berta Rosalie Anderson Ryan, 96 of Dutton, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born to Roy Roscoe and Floy Anderson on March 28, 1917.
Her father Roy died of natural causes while Berta and her five siblings were all young. Her mother Floy passed away at age 97, still residing in Dutton.
Berta leaves us with a great legacy as have all the Anderson children. Berta was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dutton Ryan and siblings, Pauline Dilbeck, Wilma Hicks and Ernest Anderson.
She is survived by siblings, Roy Anderson Jr. of Birmingham and Imogene Anderson of Texas.
She is further preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Ryan Powell and survived by daughters, Marilyn Ryan Matthews (David) and Rebecca Haas Turlington.
She leaves eight grandchildren, James Matthew (Goden), Ryan Matthews (Amy), Eric Matthews, Belinda Rahal (Ed), Sonny Culp (Jenny) and Ronnie Haas (Connie) as well as 10 great-grandchildren and numerous other loved ones.
With widowed mother, Berta grew up well accustomed to thrift and hard work. Her entire life was marked by these two traits. She gardened for food, sewed for money and cooked in the a black iron skillet like nobody else could.
Much of her sewing was from materials bought at garage sales. She was renowned for her skills. With her savings she was prudent investor though having no formal education.
If it could be jarred, canned or frozen, she did. When the power would go out, she would most worry about the deep freezer. Its contents were the fruit of much labor.
She drove herself to church until age 95 as her faith was lifelong. Her best trait was her spirit of joy that she shared with everyone around her. She was most happy when she was able to visit with her family, typically cooking an amazing feast.
This included family reunions on both the Ryan and Anderson side, visiting siblings from out of state, or a casual family supper. It is not cliché to say that she embodied every facet of a Godly woman as written in Proverbs 31 which ends, “but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works bring her praises at the city gate.” Amen.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Clara Johnson, who faithfully attended to Berta’s needs as a loving and faithful friend while at Morningside Assisted Living and Riverside Senior Living. Thank you to the outstanding staff of both of those facilities as well as the staff of Hospice of the Valley.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Dutton Methodist Church. Memorials should be sent to either Dutton Methodist Church, 136 Circle Drive, Dutton, AL 35774 or Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnson Street, Decatur, AL 35601.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.