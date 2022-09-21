Barry Dean Ramsey, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
No services are planned at this time.
Barry is survived by his sister, Becky O’Donnell (Edgar); nephew, Timothy Ramsey (Melanie Harbin) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Dixie Ramsey; brother, Douglas Paul Ramsey and sister, Doris Jean Hollis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
