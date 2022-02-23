William David “Bubba” James, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Bubba was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs, Jody Bell and Scott Blizzard officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Bubba is survived by his wife, Cherrie James; daughters, Tabitha James, Niki Ballentine and Kelly Gardner (Brad); son, Bentley Ward (Torrie); stepsons, Scottie, Eric and Zach Freemster; grandchildren, Ragan Roberts, Jacob Gardner, Emmitt Gardner, Silas Gardner, Abby Bice, Charlie Bice and Luke Bice; mother, Lorene Venable; sisters, Patricia Majors (Tim), Linda Hamilton (Tony) and Mary Ann James; brothers, Bill Venable (Denise) and Wayne Venable (Maria); several nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Betty Parker and brothers-in-law, Chris Clines and Tracy Clines.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Venable and father, David James.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.