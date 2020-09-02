Arthur L. “Smokey” Ott, 63 of Henagar, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 with Rev. Brian Harris officiating. Burial followed in Mountain Home Cemetery.
