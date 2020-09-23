Debbie Shafer, 62 of Skyline, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Henshaw and Rev. James Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Bradley, Hayden Bradley, Caleb Henshaw, Ethan Henshaw, Josh Bradley and Ronald Keeton.
Mrs. Shafer is survived by her husband, Lawrence Shafer; daughter, Nakia Bradley (Josh); sons, Dustin Henshaw (Jennifer) and Elliott Henshaw; mother, Lois Fanning; grandchildren, Bailey Naegele (Billy), Hunter Bradley, Hayden Bradley, Caleb Henshaw (Dani), Ethan Henshaw and Addilyn Henshaw; great grandchildren, Jaxon Naegele and Jamison Naegele; sisters, Gail Wolfenden (Greg) and Belinda Fanning; brothers, Mike Fanning (Carol) and Larry Fanning; sisters-in-law, Brenda Shafer, Euna Venable and Edna Walters; brother-in-law, Charles Shafer (Sherran); special friends, Rebecca Jones and Ronald Keeton and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Fanning; granddaughter, Abigail Henshaw; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilson and Ada Shafer and sisters-in-law, Belva Shafer and Shelby Kohlschreiber.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.