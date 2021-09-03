Linda Drang, 80 of Pisgah, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at North East Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Earnest Corbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery.

Mrs. Drang is survived by her son, Michael Drang; her daughters, Patricia Zamora, Teresa McNeal (Kenneth) and Antoinette Johnson; honorary daughter, Rosie Williams; 11 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Drang and parents, Cecil and Blanche Burkett.

Service information

Sep 4
Visitation
Saturday, September 4, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
Kerby Funeral Home
17554 AL Hwy 75
Henagar, AL 35978
Sep 4
Service
Saturday, September 4, 2021
2:00PM
Kerby Funeral Home
17554 AL Hwy 75
Henagar, AL 35978
