Misty Dawn Baker, 42 of Huntsville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery.
Misty is survived by her husband, Jason Baker; daughter, Sabryna Baker; stepson, Jason Baker Jr.; father, Grady Nunley; brothers, Grady Nunley Jr. and Matt Nunley; sister, Amanda Nunley; nieces, Cassie Nunley, Emma Nunley and Willow Nunley and nephew, J.D. Nunley.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Rector.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.