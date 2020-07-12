On Monday, July 6, 2020, Ernest Book, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 77.
Ernest was born on March 24, 1943 in Bunkie, Louisiana to Ernest and Gertie Blook Book. He was raised in (Bloodbend) Lone Pine, Louisiana. His career was in the oil and gas industry where he worked for Sante Fe Drilling as a barge superintendent.
He was assigned to the first mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) to be moved from GOM around southernmost tip of South America (Cape Horn), to Santiago, Chile.
He was the owner of Pizza Party U.S.A. in the 1990’s. He opened it when moved to Scottsboro, and it was special place to him because it provided a perfect setting for him to do what he loved, meet people.
He married Celia Ann Rollins, and they raised two daughters, Dana and Kayla, and two sons, Ernie and Eddie.
Ernest was so proud of his family in Scottsboro and Louisiana. He loved meeting people and always with a smile. Once he met you, your name was never forgotten. He loved golfing at Goose Pond with all his buddies. He also enjoyed coaching his kids, grandkids and everyone else’s kids in Scottsboro rec leagues.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Celia; his four children, Dana Garner (James), Kayla Pinckley (Todd), Ernie Book (Tiffani) and Eddie Book (Tommie); eight grandchildren, Micah, Mark Guillory (Randi), Matt Garner (Caytie), Jack, Devin Book (Hannah), Alayna, Alyssa and Lily; two great grandchildren, Everlee and Henry; two sisters, Lila and Joyce and countless cousins.
Per his wishes, there will be no public service. We will have a private gathering with our immediate family members.
A scholarship has been created in his honor. Anyone wishing to honor his life may make a donation to the Ernest Book Scholarship fund at Northeast Alabama Community College through the NACC Foundation. Please make checks payable to NACC Foundation and mail them to NACC Foundation, Attention: Heather Rice, P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, AL 35986. Credit card donations are also accepted. To make a credit card donation, contact Heather Rice at 256-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2301, or email her at riceh@nacc.edu.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.