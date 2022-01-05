Michael Lewis Horton, affectionately known as “Paw” to his children and grandchildren, was the first born child of Blanche Horton and the late L.W. Horton of Scottsboro. He blossomed into this life on Nov. 6, 1953 in Jackson County.
On Dec. 27, 2021, God put His loving arms around him and lifted him to rest. He united in Holy Matrimony to Vickie L. Sanford in 1980 and to this union four children were raised of whom he loved and cherished.
He attended George Washington Carver High School until the 11th grade, but subsequently transferred to Scottsboro High School where he later became a 1972 graduate.
He later became an attendee of Northeast State Community College. He was later employed for 43 years at the Good Year Industries Plant as it withstood several renames over the past years.
He joined Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. Michael was well liked and very much loved by everyone. He always had an affectionate and charismatic personality as he inspired charm and devotion in others wherever he went.
He was always willing to help a friend or stranger in need. He will be dearly missed by all his family, friends and especially his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his legacy: his loving wife, Vickie L. Horton; his dear mother, Blanche Horton; a dear mother-in-law, Bernadine (Leon) Grafton of Mobile; five children, Michael De’Angelo Green of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sherita Lakesha Sanford of Mobile, Elizabeth Nikholle (Lemuel) Lewis of Daphne, Mikheal Travelle (Tre’) Sanford-Horton of Jacksonville, Florida and Lori Lovette Horton of Scottsboro; siblings, Deborah (Marshall) Harris of Scottsboro and Gregory Steve Horton of Scottsboro; honorary sister, Teresa Collier of South Pittsburg, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Mykhael Artideous Sanford-McCarver, Liam-Michael Lewis, Nikholas Khaden Lewis, Lyriam Imani Lewis and Mya’ Eulala Horton; two uncles, David Horton of Scottsboro and Jimmy (Glenda) Horton of Montgomery; aunt, Faye Horton of Nashville, Tennessee and very special cousin, James (Toby) Anthony Jenkins of Scottsboro and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, great admirers and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
Home Going Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Rudder Funeral Home with burial into Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.