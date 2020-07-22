Lloyd “Hoppy” Evans, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
“Hoppy,” as he was better known by family and friends, worked and retired from GTE Phone Company after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally Lucille Peacock Evans; children, Sherri Evans Tate (Milton) of Dalton, Georgia, Beverly Evans of Scottsboro, Elaine Evans Tate (Will) of Hollywood, Joey Evans (Darlene Willis Evans) of Princeton and Andrea Evans Atkins of Hollywood; grandchildren, Keith Tate (Amber) of Dalton, Georgia, Dustin Evans (Angela Wilbanks Evans) of Scottsboro, Cody Evans (US Navy) of Great Lakes, Illinois, Leigh Tate Summerford of Hollywood, Tori Tate of Hollywood, Bree Atkins of Hollywood and Crystal Tate of Bridgeport; great grandchildren, Braylen Tate, Waylon Tate, Dawson Tate, Hunter Summerford, Noah Haynes, Ami Evans, Bellah Evans, Jayse Evans, Sandra Eldridge, Krista Eldridge and Hallie Tate; great great grandchild, Kamarri Hutchins; sister, Sue Evans Keiter of Lake City, Florida and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, B.C. Evans; mother, Louise Dake Evans Tatum; brothers, J.C. Evans and Buford Evans and son-in-law, Kelly Wade Atkins.
Visitation will be at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Sam Lands officiating. Burial will follow in the Inglish Middleton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.