James Waylon Webb, 40 of Woodville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
He was a loving husband, father and PaPa. He loved spending time with his family, jeep riding and hunting.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Amanda Baugh Webb; daughter, Kelsey Joy Webb (Garrett Corbin); sons, James Delan Webb (Hannah), Waylon Dean Webb and Jaykob Wesley Webb; mother, Mary Evett (Derrick); sisters, Sherri Burgess (Ronnie) and Nancy Jones (David); brothers, Jerry Webb (Michelle) and Alan Webb (Gena); grandchild, Emma Kate Corbin; bonus children, Gavin Batey and Haylee Sanders and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Webb and brother-n-law, Ronnie Baugh.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
