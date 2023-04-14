Mary Joyce (Goff) O’Dell Bagley of Ringgold, GA was called to her heavenly home on April 13, 2023. She was born October 20, 1941 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Lawson and Rena Goff.
Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her sisters Madolyn Josie Goff York and Leatha Jane Goff Shrader.
She is survived by her daughters Jerusha (Brian) Mull, Bridgette Amanda McCurry and Jamie Bagley of Ringgold, GA, grandchildren Janel (Brandy) Davis, Grant Floyd, Owen Korteweg and Jaxsun McCurry, great-grandchildren Chance and Ella Morton, sisters Jerusha Goff Houser of Birmingham, AL and Elizabeth (Bill) Suderno of Stevenson, AL, and special cousins Lebron and Rick McIntire.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday April 17 and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday with service immediately following in the chapel with Pastor Gary Clark officiating.
Mary’s final resting place will be at Price Cemetery in Hollywood, AL. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Honorary pallbearers will be her son-in-law Brian Mull, grandsons Grant Floyd and Owen Korteweg and cousins Lebron McIntire, Rick McIntire and Jonathan McIntire.
