Mary Joyce (Goff) O’Dell Bagley of Ringgold, GA was called to her heavenly home on April 13, 2023. She was born October 20, 1941 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Lawson and Rena Goff. 

Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bagley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.