Billy Ray Corbitt, 79 of Hamilton (formerly of this area), passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Maynor officiating.
Mr. Corbitt is survived by his daughter, Cindy Talley (Chuck Overdear); sons, Richard Corbitt and Jeff Corbitt; grandchildren, Linsday Stubblefield, Logan Stubblefield and Craig Corbitt; great grandchildren, Brianna Garner, Jackson Phillips and Brennlynn Stubblefield; sisters, Lily Parker, Lois Esslinger, Lynda Houston and Brenda Woods and brothers, Lawrence Corbitt and Walker Corbitt.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy Ray Corbitt; parents, Doug and Ola Corbitt; brothers, J.B., Rayford and Jim Corbitt and sister, Martha Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
