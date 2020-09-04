David Edward Hancock, 57 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Hancock; parents, Rayford and Barbara Hancock; sons, Dale (Monica) Hancock and Zach (Rachel) Willis; daughter, Cayla (Dustin) Jones; grandchildren, Riley Hancock, Hunter Hancock, Carter Willis, Isaiah Willis, Audrey Tomlin, Colton Tomlin, Sydney Little, Lilly Little and Skeet Jones and sister, Debbie (Mack) McCormack.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Hancock.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial will follow at Goose Pond Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.