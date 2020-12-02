Michael “Mike” Pendergrass, 59 of Florence, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born in Scottsboro and attended Scottsboro High School.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Room at the Table Shoals (food ministry), P.O. Box 411, Florence, AL 35631, in honor of Mike Pendergrass.
Michael served in the Alabama National Guard and received the Army Achievement Medal for Search, Rescue and Recover (Huntsville Tornado 1989), as well as participating in “Blazing Trails” (Panama and Honduras).
Later, he moved to Mississippi and spent several years employed by contractors servicing the ports of New Orleans and Mobile. He was also a volunteer firefighter, as well as a search and rescue dog handler.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Wade Pendergrass (Kathy) and Glen Pendergrass (Kathie); nieces, Malley Pendergrass (Geoff), Holly Whitten (Bart) and Katie Pendergrass; nephew, Hayden Pendergrass and great nephew, Wyatt Matthews.
“Uncle Mike” was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Leon Pendergrass.
