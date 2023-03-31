Ms. Ruby Lucile Bryant, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. Funeral Services were Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro with Bro. David Beck and Bro. James Jeffery officiating. Interment was at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.

