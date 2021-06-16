Clara Mae Gill Lawson, 80 of Hollywood, passed away on June 10, 2021.
A Homecoming Celebration of Life service was held on June 12, 2021 at her daughter’s home with final resting place at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood. Ministers included Shannon Brewster, Phillip Day and Roy Venable.
Mrs. Lawson was a hairdresser, volunteered at the senior center and was a Cumberland Health and Rehab special hairdresser. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, a proud member of The Morning Glories, who always enjoyed serving others.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Scotty) Porter; sisters, Brenda (Raymond) Brandon and Linda (Ronald) Laney; brothers, Leon Gill and William Gill; grandchildren, Monica (Timothy) Cates, Amber (Larry) Porter, Drew (Shalena) Britton, Tiffany (Tripp) Layne and Sean (Rachel) Porter; great grandchildren, Beau and Eli Britton and Joe Layne and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Lawson Jr.; parents, Eugene and Mollie Gill; daughter, Kim Britton; sister, Margaret Burton; brothers, Herbert Gill, Richard Gill, James Gill and Jerry Gill and granddaughter, Pamela Porter.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.