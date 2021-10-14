Ronnie Buckner, 61 of the Pleasant Groves community, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
He was born in Hammond, Indiana on Aug. 30, 1960 to Thomas Milton and Ruby Sharp Buckner. Ronnie was a member of the Pleasant Groves Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Jamie Black, Bradley Wooten and James Carl Black officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Buckner will lie-in-state on Wednesday, from 12-1 p.m., at the church.
Mr. Buckner is survived by his son, Jason Buckner (Taylor); grandchildren, Xander Buckner, Analeigh Buckner, Easton Buckner, Emersyn Buckner, Jaxon Dicus and Eden Dicus; father, Thomas M. Buckner; brother, Bruce Buckner; niece, Bryneth Ennis (Zach); nephew, Briley Buckner; son-in-law, Heath Dicus and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Dicus; mother, Ruby Sharp Buckner and brother, Scottie Buckner.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.