Ena Faye Martin, of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Singles Small Group and Highlands Hospital Volunteers. She was retired from Highlands Medical Center as HR Generalist and from Mr. D’s Furniture.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Helms and Dr. Robert Gamble officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Ena is survived by her sisters, Helen (Jerry) Wynn and Elizabeth (Danny) Bain of Decatur; niece, Jill Wynn (Brian) Caskey of Pelham; nephew, Jonathan (Emily) Wynn of Alabaster; great nieces, Jordan Caskey, Meghan Wynn, Julia Wynn and Josie Wynn and great nephew, Jacob Caskey.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Roy Martin and mother, Daisy G. Martin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.