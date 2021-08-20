Mary Lois Lawhorn, of Athens (formerly of Scottsboro), passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the Limestone Health Facility in Athens.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Lawhorn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Denny Thornton; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Keren Holloway; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Taylor and James Thomas; great granddaughter, Mae Thomas and several nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Lawhorn and parents, George Thomas and Anna Miller Sr.
