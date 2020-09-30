James R. Cabler, 87 of Florence, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Sept. 27, 2020.
He was a member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army and Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War, a lifetime member of the Alabama and National Federations of Music Clubs and he attended UNA.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Sheffield First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. The funeral service will begin at 10:20 a.m. at the church with Rev. Bill Bedsole and Rev. Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in Paint Rock Cemetery in Paint Rock, at 3 p.m., with Rev. George Cobb officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Cabler was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucile Elswick Cabler; brothers, Richard and Charles Cabler and sisters, Marian Cabler Lenz and Carol Cabler.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jennie Lee Perry Cabler; sons, Paris Lee Cabler of Florence and Lincoln Popejoy Cabler (Dolores) of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Frederick Cabler of Florida; granddaughters, Sarah and Grace Cabler; grandsons, Taylor Hall (Taylor) and Evan Hall (Rissa) and four nephews and one niece.
