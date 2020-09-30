James R. Cabler, 87 of Florence, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Sept. 27, 2020.

He was a member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army and Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War, a lifetime member of the Alabama and National Federations of Music Clubs and he attended UNA.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Sheffield First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. The funeral service will begin at 10:20 a.m. at the church with Rev. Bill Bedsole and Rev. Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in Paint Rock Cemetery in Paint Rock, at 3 p.m., with Rev. George Cobb officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Cabler was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucile Elswick Cabler; brothers, Richard and Charles Cabler and sisters, Marian Cabler Lenz and Carol Cabler.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jennie Lee Perry Cabler; sons, Paris Lee Cabler of Florence and Lincoln Popejoy Cabler (Dolores) of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Frederick Cabler of Florida; granddaughters, Sarah and Grace Cabler; grandsons, Taylor Hall (Taylor) and Evan Hall (Rissa) and four nephews and one niece.

An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Cabler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 2
Visitation
Friday, October 2, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Sheffield First United Methodist Church
701 N Montgomery Ave
Sheffield, AL 35660
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 2
Funeral Service
Friday, October 2, 2020
10:30AM
Sheffield First United Methodist Church
701 N Montgomery Ave
Sheffield, AL 35660
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 2
Interment (Detailed)
Friday, October 2, 2020
3:00PM
Paint Rock Cemetery
Cemetery Street
Paint Rock, AL 35764
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment (Detailed) begins.