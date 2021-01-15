William Perry (Bill) McCowan, 57 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
He was born at Huntsville Hospital on May 26, 1963 and grew up in New Hope. He eventually moved to Scottsboro with his wife, Virginia.
He loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. He had a passion for over the road trucking. His grandchildren lit up his world.
When he was around, he would put a smile on everyone’s face. He was very big on family and, if he had your phone number, then you could count on a phone call from him just because he thought about you. He was also a member of House of Salvation Church in Guntersville.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Gregroy Gilliam officiating. Burial followed at New Prospect Cemetery in Swearengin.
Bill is survived by his wife, Virginia Edgar McCowan; daughter, Jenniffer McCowan Wise (Jonathan); son, Cody Blake McCowan (Miranda); grandchildren, Katlin Marie Wise, Landon Mason Wise, Jaethan Andrew McCowan, Karter Lee McCowan and Rhett PIersyn McCowan; mother, Barbara Dunn Smith; sister, Sherry Jean McCowan; brothers, Gerry Fletcher McCowan (Lynn) and John Robert Smith Jr. (Tina); nine nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Terry McCowan; sister, Terri Denise McCarver and nephews, Drew Franko and Brandon Joe Kennamer.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.