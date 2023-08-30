Mary Frances Mason Black passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in a small house in the middle of a cotton field in Plevna, Alabama on May 28, 1930 during the Great Depression. This set the stage for the first part of her life working cotton fields in north Alabama and far away as Missouri. She was an amazing person in all aspects of life, as a loving child, Sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and Child of God.
She spent her life working hard and seeing to other people’s needs. Her hands were never idle, always working as a mother, as a wife, and for all those she went to church with. She was a skilled seamstress who was always happy to modify and fix clothing so her family and church sisters could have decent, modest clothing.
She received the Holy Ghost at her home on Chapman Mountain in Huntsville, Alabama at the age of 13 in 1943. She served the lord faithfully for 80 years, attending church at Skyline Free Holiness Church,
Smyrna Holiness Church, and Scottsboro Free Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Cledis Jefferson Black; a son who was the center of her universe, Jerry Glenn Black; daughter-in-law, Anita Faye Black; and granddaughter, Lisa Dawn Black; brothers, George Hopson Mason, Henry Forrest (H.F.) Mason, James Gilbert Mason, Ellis McLain Mason, and Robert Lee Mason; sisters, Effie Mae Mason McLain and Rebecca Leona Mason Daugherty; and parents, John Henry and Lucy Ann Brewer Mason.
Mrs. Black is survived by her granddaughters, Kimberly Michelle Buford (Andre Buford) of Spring Hill, Florida and Bethany Dawn Walker (Cory Walker) of Hytop, Alabama who lovingly took care of her in their home for the last three years; honorary granddaughter, Tamara Lanette Kirby of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Sierra-Dawn Fortney (Desmond Goddard) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Courtney Elizabeth Walker (Logan LaDuke) of Birmingham, Alabama, Peyton Jase-Jerrison Walker of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jarett Aidan Walker of Hytop, Alabama; great great granddaughter, Lakynn Walker of Birmingham; sister she loved greatly, Louise Mason Campbell of Ider, Alabama; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Skyline Holiness Church. Officiating was Cory Walker and Bro. David Kittrell. Burial followed in Hytop Cemetery.
The family would like to recognize her niece, Annelle Stephens of Skyline, Alabama who Mama Mary helped raise after the untimely death of her mother. Her help taking care of Mama Mary the last three years was so greatly appreciated; her special friend, Edna Pritchett of Griffin, Georgia who Mama and Papa considered a daughter. Papa said “she was the smartest woman he ever knew”; and to the hospice nurses, who Mama absolutely loved, for their tender care of her the last 12-18 months-especially Amber Thompson and Tori Hillis. These two women are amazing caregivers and wonderful people.