Joseph Henry Pranger III, 70 of Section (formerly of Auburndale, Florida) passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Joseph Henry Pranger III, 70 of Section (formerly of Auburndale, Florida) passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!