Linda Gail White Sizemore, 72 of Pisgah, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Garren officiating.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:46 am
