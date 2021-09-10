Kenneth Ray “Myrt” Jarrell, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Mr. Jarrell retired from the State of Alabama Highway Department. He was instrumental in starting Scottsboro recreational department, where he coached and refereed.
Mr. Jarrell was a member of Broad Street Church of Christ and served in the National Guard. He was a member of several local organizations and loved his family, friends and community, along with Atlanta Braves and Alabama football.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Don Jacobs officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his son, Charles David Jarrell (Anita Roberts); grandchildren, Daniel Christopher Jarrell (Tracey), Stephen David Jarrell (Kelly), Kenneth Winston Jarrell (Erica) and Jessica Lee Humphrey (Hunter); 13 great grandchildren and several nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Cline “Maggie” Jarrell; parents, Daniel Boone and Bonnie Elrod Jarrell; son, Danny Lee Jarrell and brother, Danny Lee Jarrell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.