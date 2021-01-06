Jessie Wininger, 91 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. She was born to Denny and Willie Manning on Nov. 17, 1929.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Shelton Cemetery with Steve Wininger officiating.
Mrs. Wininger is survived by her son, Terry (Vicky) Wininger of Stevenson; daughters, Brenda (Rex) Scivally of Skyline, Charlotte (Frank) Cothran of Scottsboro and Teresa Linville of Scottsboro; granddaughter, Sherrie (Bill) Welch of Skyline and grandsons, Kelly (Tonya) Wininger of Rainsville, Tim (Brianna) Judge of Scottsboro, John (Amber) Linville of Scottsboro, Chris Linville of Scottsboro, Brian Scivally of Gadsden and Russell Scivally of Foley.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William H. Wininger and Marion Wininger and son-in-law, Roger Linville.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.