Nellie Sharp Hall, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 after an extended illness.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Gold Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, we ask that only invited immediate family attend.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ranel Hall; sisters, Betty Faye Sharp Shelton and Eva Jean Sharp Hall; brothers, Eddie Ray (Diane) Sharp and Bobby Dale (Dee) Sharp and numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford Wesley Hall; parents, Homer Jefferson Sharp and Hazel Bohannon Sharp and brothers, William Doyle Sharp, James Grady Sharp and Raymond Paul Sharp.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Letcher Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.