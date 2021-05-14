Marvin “Wayne” Popwell Jr., 36 of Grant, began his eternal rest on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center, surrounded by his beloved family.
If you were to try and search for a picture-perfect example of what a good man should be, you would surely find Wayne.
Wayne was a gentle giant, kind and loving to everyone he met. A person you were glad to know, and a friend you were more than proud to have. A loving son and grandson.
A protective brother and a blessing to all of us that had the pleasure of knowing him. Wayne adored his wife, Andrea. We all have heard him tell the world loud and clear how much he loved her without him having to speak one word.
He was an amazing father to his daughter, Sadie. His legacy will always shine through her.
Along with his wife and daughter, Wayne leaves behind his dad, Wayne Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Kenny and Marilyn Nippers; grandparents, Marvin and Vonda Popwell; brothers, Thomas Popwell and Jonathon Popwell; sisters-in-law, Shawna (Jason) White and Tami Nippers; brothers-in-law, Chris Nippers and Michael Nippers and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Stanfield and Dr. Chuck Conley officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for contributions to be made in Wayne’s honor for Sadie’s college fund.
Wayne was loved by so many people, and he will be greatly missed. He made such an impact on everyone’s life. And I know we are all better people because of him. Rest easy, Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.