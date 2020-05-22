Gloria June Wigg Clark, 93 of Palm Coast, formerly of Palatka, entered eternal life in Heaven, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Ormond Beach following an extended illness.
She was born and lived most of her life in Palatka. She was a 1944 graduate of Mellon High School in Palatka. She had retired as a secretary/bookkeeper with Huntley Jiffy Stores in Palatka. She was blessed to enjoy many years of reading, visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and listening to her music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hutson and Lorain Josephine Wigg; four brothers, Nicholas Charles (Nicky) Wigg, William A.C. Wigg, Lionel Avery Wigg and Gene Autry Wigg; sister, Betty Sue Wright and son, Danny Jay Clark.
Surviving are sisters, Mary Memrie Bloch (Richard) and Ellen Idell “Tootie” Seegmiller (Bill); sons, Allen Bruce Swaim (Kathy), Robert Wayne Swaim (Fayvin), Howard Steven Swaim (Becky) of Fackler, Ronald Dennis Clark (Cindy) and David Ray Clark; daughters, Nancy Jane Daniel (David) of Scottsboro, Linda Darlene Holmes (Don), Debra Jean Riddlebaugh and Denise Joy Hazzard; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Masters Funeral Home, in Palatka, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.